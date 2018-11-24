Thibaut Courtois really hasn’t made the best start to life at Real Madrid, and he looked far from convincing again on the opening goal by Eibar this afternoon.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper has really not looked like the upgrade on Keylor Navas that the Spanish giants thought they’d be getting, and these fans are hugely unimpressed.

There’s plenty of angry response on Twitter right now as the video below shows Courtois fumbling a shot that ended up in the back of the net, though some might argue his critics are being a tad harsh given that he got anything on it at all at point-blank range.

See what you think, but here’s how the latest goal conceded by Real Madrid is going down…

Madrid made a mistake by signing courtois ??? — Drizzy cfc (@LatifCfc) November 24, 2018

Thibaut Courtois has conceded more goals in the last month than Kepa Arrizabalaga has all season. — Chelsea Zimbabwe? (@ChelseaFansZW) November 24, 2018

COURTOIS WTF R U DOING HONEY — Reyna Santos (@reynasantos_) November 24, 2018

Chelsea dodged a massive bullet on Courtois his mistake costing Real Madrid again. — ? (@debrxyne) November 24, 2018

Courtois haciendo el ridículo. Me descojono. El Chelsea ha estafado al Madrid. — Patch (@patchaibiza) November 24, 2018

Courtois was such a fraudulent signing ? — Envy a Scene EP (@supreme_envy) November 24, 2018

Courtois in post means Madrid will lose. — naked_samurai (@Naked_assasin) November 24, 2018

Courtois quand est-ce qu'il est meilleur que Navas ??? Franchement ? — Boy Merengue???? (@Mor_Galsen10) November 24, 2018

Courtois is scaring me #RMLiga

Start navas instead of this snake — raja (@varun_dawaan) November 24, 2018