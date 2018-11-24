Menu

Video: Fernando Torres rolls back the years to score crucial survival goal for Sagan Tosu

Fernando Torres’ goal video is doing the rounds at the moment as the legendary Spanish striker saved Japanese club Sagan Tosu from relegation.

Watch the Torres goal video below as the former Liverpool and Chelsea man shows flashes of that old form that for so long made him one of the deadliest finishers in Europe.

The 34-year-old has clearly still got it, with this crucial goal showing he can still influence important games, even if it is just in the J1 League.

Torres joined Sagan Tosu from Atletico Madrid back in the summer, bidding an emotional farewell to his boyhood club.

