Chelsea transfer target will be far from happy with decision Real Madrid manager has made for fifth consecutive game

Chelsea may want to take note of Isco’s situation at Real Madrid as he’s left on the bench for a fifth game in a row by manager Santiago Solari.

The Spain international will surely not be happy with this situation, as he has long shown himself to be one of the finest creative midfield players in Europe.

Isco would surely walk into the first XI of most other major European clubs, and Don Balon recently linked him as a target for Chelsea.

The Blues could do with more options in the attacking midfield department, having relied heavily on Eden Hazard in that area as Pedro has had injury problems this term, while Willian hasn’t really hit top form for some time.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Isco, but if Solari continues to leave him out of the Madrid starting line up, one imagines speculation over his future will only continue to grow.

Chelsea could then be in a good situation to pounce for the 26-year-old as they would surely give him the kind of playing time he wants, as well as an ideal set-up under Maurizio Sarri in which to express himself.