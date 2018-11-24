Liverpool have confirmed a late injury blow for defender Joe Gomez for today’s away game against Watford in the Premier League.

The England international has been one of the Reds’ best players this season, showing a huge improvement to become automatic first choice alongside Virgil van Dijk in Jurgen Klopp’s defence.

? Here's how we line up against @WatfordFC… Joe Gomez misses out due to a kick on the ankle in training, but it is not serious.#WATLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 24, 2018

Liverpool have just confirmed their starting XI for today’s game, and explained that Gomez is out with a minor injury picked up in training.

Fans won’t be too pleased by this news, with Dejan Lovren coming in in his place, making that LFC back line look far less convincing.

Watford away will certainly not be an easy ride for Liverpool, who cannot afford any slip-ups at the moment as they go toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the title.

The Merseyside giants are just two points behind the league leaders, but Pep Guardiola’s side rarely slip up, so any draw will feel like a defeat for Klopp and co. at the moment.

From their point of view, hopefully Gomez’s absence today won’t prove too critical and Lovren can step up.