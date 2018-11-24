Menu

Liverpool dealt last-minute injury blow as in-form star misses Watford game

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have confirmed a late injury blow for defender Joe Gomez for today’s away game against Watford in the Premier League.

MORE: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream

The England international has been one of the Reds’ best players this season, showing a huge improvement to become automatic first choice alongside Virgil van Dijk in Jurgen Klopp’s defence.

Liverpool have just confirmed their starting XI for today’s game, and explained that Gomez is out with a minor injury picked up in training.

Fans won’t be too pleased by this news, with Dejan Lovren coming in in his place, making that LFC back line look far less convincing.

Watford away will certainly not be an easy ride for Liverpool, who cannot afford any slip-ups at the moment as they go toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the title.

The Merseyside giants are just two points behind the league leaders, but Pep Guardiola’s side rarely slip up, so any draw will feel like a defeat for Klopp and co. at the moment.

More Stories / Latest News

From their point of view, hopefully Gomez’s absence today won’t prove too critical and Lovren can step up.

More Stories Joe Gomez