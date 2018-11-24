Talks imminent: Liverpool transfer target set for crunch meeting to decide his future

Liverpool, Barcelona and others could get a major transfer update next week as Paris Saint-Germain Adrien Rabiot is set to hold a final meeting with the club over his future.

The France international is attracting plenty of attention at the moment as he nears a potential free transfer away from PSG due to being in the final months of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

This means Rabiot can negotiate with foreign clubs from January onwards, and PSG may also feel it’s worth cashing in on him this month while they still can, according to the latest from Sport.

The Catalan publication suggests Barcelona looks Rabiot’s most likely destination if he leaves PSG, and report of his imminent talks with the Ligue 1 giants’ president Nasser Al Khelaifi.

The Metro have recently reported that Liverpool are interested in the 23-year-old as well, however, with that piece also citing a claim from Mundo Deportivo that Manchester City may be in the running.

It would be unsurprising if a long list of clubs were waiting to pounce for Rabiot if he does become available on the cheap or even on a free in the summer.

Liverpool could certainly do with strengthening in the middle of the park after a lack of real impact made by summer signings Naby Keita and Fabinho.

Rabiot seems like he could be a good fit for LFC, and Sport do note of offers coming in from England ahead of next week’s crunch meeting.