Talks held: Liverpool ace could become latest English youngster to seal transfer abroad

Galatasaray have reportedly held talks over a transfer move for Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke as the trend of young English players moving abroad may be set to continue.

The 21-year-old has not enjoyed many first-team opportunities since joining Liverpool from Chelsea last season, and a move away, either on loan or permanently, could be the best thing for his career at this stage.

Solanke has actually played abroad before already, having spent some time on loan from Chelsea at Eredivisie side Vitesse, and Turkish outlet Fotospor now claim talks have been held over him moving to Galatasaray.

The England international is seemingly a target alongside another Reds misfit in Divock Origi, with the report claiming Galatasaray chiefs have been in frequent contact with Liverpool.

It remains to be seen how this saga will pan out, but it certainly seems unlikely that Solanke will get a breakthrough in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team any time soon.

With so much competition for places in LFC’s attack, even a more established player like Daniel Sturridge has struggled for much of a look-in in recent times.