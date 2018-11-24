Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly rejected the Real Madrid job recently as the club looked for a top class replacement for the sacked Julen Lopetegui.

Reds fans will be thrilled to see this loyalty from the German tactician, who has done great work since moving to Anfield in the 2015/16 campaign.

Real Madrid ended up making the mistake of hiring Lopetegui to replace Zinedine Zidane in the summer, with Santiago Solari since coming in as a replacement for the Spaniard.

Bigger names have proven hard to come by for Florentino Perez, and that’s certainly the case with Klopp, as Don Balon claim the Liverpool boss did not want the job for a variety of reasons.

The report explains that Klopp was concerned about being able to impose his style on this group of players at the Bernabeu, with Sergio Ramos singled out as someone he wasn’t keen on working with.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager is also not available straight away, says Don Balon, though Real Madrid were seemingly ready to offer him a position for next season.