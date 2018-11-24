“This football club is really finished” – Absence of five Man Utd players vs Watford sends these fans into collective meltdown

Manchester United’s team news for the Watford game has not gone down at all well on Twitter this afternoon.

Red Devils supporters seem to be suffering a collective meltdown as around six decisions made by manager Jose Mourinho are causing a great deal of anger.

A quick glance around social media shows fans fuming at Alexis Sanchez being on the bench, Eric Bailly not being involved, Fred still not playing, while the inclusions of Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Matteo Darmian are seen as bad calls by the boss.

Others being name-dropped as being wrongly left out are Diogo Dalot and Andreas Pereira, with United fans clearly having a very different view of this squad from their manager.

That’s a lot of problems for United if their squad really is that bad, and one has to wonder exactly what Mourinho would have to do to put out a team supporters were truly happy with.

In fairness, Lukaku and Matic are among the big names who’ve really not shown up of late, while Darmian hasn’t started since the first day of the season and has never really impressed at Old Trafford, so it’s hard to understand why he’s in ahead of Antonio Valencia and Diogo Dalot.

Here’s how fans are reacting to the team news…

No Bailly, No Alexis Sanchez, No Fred Darmian Starting Bailly couldn’t even make it to the bench ???? Lukaku starting for the first time in 3 weeks ??????? This football club is really finished https://t.co/8uLNkgaSdr — (Check pinned) (@ClinicalSanchez) November 24, 2018

Back to slow lukaku old man darmain and Phil Jones as our back up centre back for baily cba even more Jose — Aaron (@aaronstirlingx) November 24, 2018

Darmian, Matic and Lukaku starting? Not even a chance for the Young Dalot at RB? What Matas most is Martial scoring in his 6th consecutive match, getting 3 points and me screaming "We are Pogback" — JERRY (@MaxPhlankMUFC) November 24, 2018

Matic and Lukaku making the starting line up again. Come on Jose ffs https://t.co/DK7TH13wcK — RuthyWire (@RuthyWire) November 24, 2018

Its sickening that Alexis Sanchez barely start games at United. — Bee (@Bee_mufc) November 24, 2018

Anyone what to tell me why Darmian is playing — Alexis sanchez fc (@herrerasmata) November 24, 2018

Lingard and Mata should start together. They’re both better as AM and not good enough as RW. Get Matic out for Fred or Herrera. Start Sanchez as RW. Lingard can come on as a sub for Mata. Get Bailly in and start Dalot — Personal account for Fredrik (@TheEditorDiary) November 24, 2018

If Fred and Andreas are not getting a chance against Crystal Palace at OT, when are they going to get a chance ?! Matic has been pure shit this season, but is never ever going to be dropped. He must have naked photos of Mourinho. — TK82 (@TKtheRED) November 24, 2018