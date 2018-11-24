Menu

“This football club is really finished” – Absence of five Man Utd players vs Watford sends these fans into collective meltdown

Manchester United’s team news for the Watford game has not gone down at all well on Twitter this afternoon.

Red Devils supporters seem to be suffering a collective meltdown as around six decisions made by manager Jose Mourinho are causing a great deal of anger.

A quick glance around social media shows fans fuming at Alexis Sanchez being on the bench, Eric Bailly not being involved, Fred still not playing, while the inclusions of Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Matteo Darmian are seen as bad calls by the boss.

Others being name-dropped as being wrongly left out are Diogo Dalot and Andreas Pereira, with United fans clearly having a very different view of this squad from their manager.

That’s a lot of problems for United if their squad really is that bad, and one has to wonder exactly what Mourinho would have to do to put out a team supporters were truly happy with.

In fairness, Lukaku and Matic are among the big names who’ve really not shown up of late, while Darmian hasn’t started since the first day of the season and has never really impressed at Old Trafford, so it’s hard to understand why he’s in ahead of Antonio Valencia and Diogo Dalot.

Here’s how fans are reacting to the team news…

