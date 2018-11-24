Menu

Photo: Paul Pogba’s reaction to Jose Mourinho decision vs Crystal Palace epitomises these Man United fans’ feelings

Jose Mourinho made some questionable decisions against Crystal Palace this afternoon, ones that didn’t necessarily go down too well with Paul Pogba or Man United fans.

The Red Devils drew 0-0 with Roy Hodgson’s side at Old Trafford, a result that now means they are 14 points behind league leaders Man City with just 13 games played.

In the second half, Mourinho made the questionable call to take Pobga off, a decision that seems bizarre when you consider the fact that United were chasing a goal that would’ve ended up winning the match.

This decision didn’t sit down too well with Pogba, who was seen with his head in his hands on United’s bench following Mourinho’s call to haul him off.

Pogba’s reaction to Mourinho’s decisions sums up that of all United fans

This reaction pretty much epitomises what all United fans were thinking, as they too let their frustrations at the decision known on Twitter.

