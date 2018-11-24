Liverpool fans presented a banner blasting outgoing Premier League chairman Richard Scudamore at their game against Watford at Vicarage Road this afternoon.

The Premier League caused a massive stir by announcing that they would be paying the outgoing chief a bonus of £5m – fans thought that this money would be much better spent investing into grassroots football.

There was no better time to make the statement than just before kick-off at today’s game given the fact that Scudamore is actually present at Vicarage Road this afternoon.

Check out the banner below:

Liverpool banners displayed before kick-off today: “11,662 Premier League Season Tickets. 56,180 Weekly Shops For Foodbanks. Scudamore’s £5,000,000. Gr££d.” ?? pic.twitter.com/cQlVEDF3dC — Football Away Days (@AwayDays_) November 24, 2018

Big banner from the fans protesting Scudamore's £5m pay-off. Too right. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 24, 2018

The Premier League’s decision to award the bonus has certainly come under backlash and rightly so.

The travelling Liverpool fans are a credit to their club and they have continued their rich history in campaigning for justice with their efforts today.

