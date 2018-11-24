Menu

Video: Comedy of errors from Real Madrid as they concede quickfire double to Eibar

Real Madrid CF
Real Madrid have conceded twice in the space of five minutes against Eibar as their La Liga game today turns into an absolute disaster.

You may want to catch the second half of this astonishing game with a Eibar Real Madrid live stream from Eleven Sports, who are also providing goal videos, as seen on their Twitter account below.

It’s an absolute mess from Real on the second goal, as Toni Kroos plays a risky pass across the pitch that puts his defence in trouble to give Eibar an easy shot at goal.

It’s not much better on the third either as Thibaut Courtois once again looks suspect as he comes for the ball but is beaten to it, leaving the goal gaping…

Can Real Madrid possibly come back from this now?

