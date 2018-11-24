Manchester United and Manchester City cleared to seal brilliant transfer for no more than £70m

Manchester United and Manchester City will be pleased to hear latest transfer news emerging from Spain regarding Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The Germany international is one of the finest players in Europe in his position, but it seems as though his time at the Bernabeu may be nearing a surprise end.

Real Madrid could be prepared to cash in on Kroos for the right price, with Don Balon linking him as a target for City and stating Los Blancos could be open to a deal if they receive between £53-70million.

That could be a bargain for a player of Kroos’ quality and experience, with the 28-year-old playing his part in winning a host of major honours in a glittering career.

The cultured midfield playmaker has won three Champions League titles in his time with Madrid, and was also a winner in his Bayern Munich days as part of a treble-winning season in 2012/13.

Kroos is also a World Cup winner with Germany, playing a key role in lifting the trophy back in 2014.

It’s clear any top team would want someone like him in their squad, and Don Balon recently also linked him with Manchester United.

While Kroos seems an ideal fit for the way City play, United’s need for a central midfielder is arguably greater right now due to the retirement of Michael Carrick in the summer and the poor form of summer signing Fred.

Kroos could be ideal as an upgrade on Nemanja Matic as well, with the Serbian not showing his best form for some time now, which can’t be helping Paul Pogba as he’s also looked some way off his best form in recent times.