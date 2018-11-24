“Totally useless” – Blues star has his “worst game for Chelsea” as these fans hammer ace for lacklustre display in Spurs loss

Chelsea fans took to Twitter to hammer defender Antonio Rudiger this evening for his display in the Blues’ 3-1 loss to Spurs at Wembley.

Goals from Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son were enough for the north London side to end Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side leapfrogged the Blues in the table following the result.

Chelsea grabbed a consolation late in the match through Olivier Giroud, as Maurizio Sarri tasted defeat for the first time since joining the west London club in the summer.

A lot of Blues stars played awfully today, however the two players who seemed to put in truly shocking displays was that of David Luiz and Rudiger.

Rudiger was particularly poor for Sarri’s side this evening, as the German international struggled to contain the likes of Kane and Alli throughout the match.

A lot of fans noticed that, with some even taking to Twitter to hammer the former Roma man for his lacklustre performance against Spurs on Saturday.

Here are a few select tweets from fans who weren’t best pleased with Rudiger’s display tonight.

And to be honest, we can’t really blame them…

Rudiger's worst game for Chelsea.. Worse than the roma game — ??????? ??????!!! (@mhuyhiwar) November 24, 2018

Rudiger is lifeless today, worst performance — Live the Blue life™ (@SanRMaadhwa) November 24, 2018

Worst i have seen Rüdiger play — Michael Ruhdorfer (@CarinthianChels) November 24, 2018

I think this is probably the worst game I've seen from Rudiger since he joined… — Mark Cooper (@markc999) November 24, 2018

Rudiger be the most useless player ever — Uncle Billy Dray (@andray_blay) November 24, 2018

Rudiger and Luiz totally useless — #Rapperholic 2018 (@koutaedem) November 24, 2018