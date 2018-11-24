Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores superb first time left-footed strike to give Juventus lead vs Spal

Cristiano Ronaldo continued to add to his goal tally at Juventus this evening, as the Portuguese forward scored a fine first-time effort to give the Old Lady the lead vs Spal.

Ronaldo’s strike came 27 minutes into the first half, after a free kick from out wide found it’s way to the 33-year-old, who only needed one touch to bury the ball past the Spal ‘keeper with his left foot.

Juventus have made a superb start in Serie A this year, picking up 34 out of a possible 36 points from their opening 12 league outings.

And Ronaldo’s goal this evening may just be the one that helps Juve continue their fine start to the season in Serie A.

Here’s a clip of Ronaldo’s goal. What a finish with his weak foot!

