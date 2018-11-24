Video: Dele Alli heads Tottenham in front vs Chelsea as Spurs take step towards ending Blues’ unbeaten Premier League start

Dele Alli scored a fine flicked header this evening, as the England international gave Spurs the lead against Chelsea at Wembley.

With just seven minutes on the clock, a free kick from the right was swung in by Christian Eriksen, with Alli flicking the ball past Kepa in the Chelsea net to give the home side the lead.

The Blues are yet to taste defeat in the league this term, however it seems like they’ll be up against it this evening as they look to carry on their fantastic start to the season.

Here’s a clip of Alli’s header this evening. What a ball that is from Eriksen!

Alli's goal for spurspic.twitter.com/XIIjPz2ZsP — World Football (@K000RA2018) November 24, 2018

ALLI FLICKS SPURS AHEAD A wonderful free kick from Eriksen finds the head of Alli and Spurs lead rivals Chelsea. Follow the action live: https://t.co/rsILeMDgKP pic.twitter.com/PhUlfV721x — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 24, 2018

When the Premier League action draws to a close, be sure to tune into tonight’s mammoth La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona to see which side will draw first blood in the La Liga title race.

