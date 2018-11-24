Video: Olivier Giroud scores trademark bullet header to grab consolation for Chelsea vs Spurs

Olivier Giroud scored one of his trademark bullet headers this evening, as he grabbed a consolation goal for Chelsea in their match vs Spurs.

Having already been 3-0 down going into the 85th minute, a ball into the box from Cesar Azpilicueta was turned home by Giroud, who powered a thumping header past Hugo Lloris.

That type of finish from the Frenchman is one we’ve come to expect over the years, as he gave Lloris no chance with his effort this evening.

Here’s a clip of Giroud’s superb header. A bright spark on an otherwise dull day for the Blues…