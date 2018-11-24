Video: Ousmane Dembele scores last-minute equaliser for Barcelona to snatch draw for Blaugrana vs Atletico Madrid

Ousmane Dembele came to the rescue for Barcelona once again tonight, as the Frenchman bagged a last gasp equaliser for Ernesto Valverde’s side in their match vs Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Los Rojiblancos took the lead a matter of minutes earlier through Diego Costa, however it was Dembele who would have the last laugh, as the winger equalised with just minutes of injury time left.

Lionel Messi’s pass found its way to Dembele, who showed just how clinical he is, as he cut the ball back into his left before slotting home through the legs of Jan Oblak.

Here are clips of Dembele, and Costa’s, goals tonight, as Barca manage to maintain their lead at the top of La Liga.