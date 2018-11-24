Menu

Video: ‘Pathetic’, ‘Should be ashamed’ – Leicester’s James Maddison sent off for shocking dive against Brighton

Leicester City and England playmaker James Maddison was sent off this afternoon after a shocking dive, the midfielder was shown two yellow cards in just three minutes.

Maddison was shown a second yellow card for simulation only three minutes after being shown a yellow for a bad foul. The attacking midfielder’s actions have left Leicester with little chance of coming away from Brighton with any points.

The video of the incident will certainly not be doing Maddison any favours it’s clear to see that the midfielder’s attempt to win a penalty was theatrical at best.

The England under-21s star went down after little to no contact from Brighton’s Shane Duffy.

Check out a video of the incident below:

The 22-year-old was called into England’s senior squad for the first time last month and his actions this afternoon could well hinder his chances of receiving a call from Gareth Southgate in the near future.

Check out some reaction to the incident:

It also seems as though this isn’t the first time Maddison has dived according to these fans:

