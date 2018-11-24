Video: Roberto Firmino ends Troy Deeney’s career with brilliant back-heel nutmeg in Liverpool vs Watford

Roberto Firmino basically ended Troy Deeney’s career this afternoon, as the Liverpool star hit the Watford forward with a brillaint back-heel nutmeg in the Reds’ clash against the Hornets at Vicarage Road.

The Brazilian completely embarrassed the Englishman with an audacious bit of trickery just minutes before his teammate Mohamed Salah opened the scoring against Javi Gracia’s side.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Firmino pull of something like this for Liverpool, and we very much doubt this’ll be the last!

Here’s a clip of Firmino’s ridiculous skill against Watford this afternoon. Definitely one for the showboat reels!