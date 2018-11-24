Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold stunned Liverpool fans with a spectacular free-kick against Watford this afternoon to make it 2-0 to the Reds.

Alexander-Arnold’s strike came in the 75th minute of the tie, the 20-year-old fired the ball into the top corner and Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster was rooted to his spot.

No amount of acrobatics from Foster could have stopped Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick from hitting the back of the net.

Check out a video of Alexander-Arnold’s spectacular free-kick below:

GOLDEN BOY! TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD! ???????????? GET IN! pic.twitter.com/zkOaX7FQhq — The Man Himself.??? (@Elycaptano) November 24, 2018

Alexander-Arnold’s strike will no doubt be a contender for the Goal of the Month award.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side seems like the only worthy challengers to Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title this season.