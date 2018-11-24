Menu

‘What exactly does he offer’ These Chelsea fans blast Mateo Kovacic attempts ‘rabona’ cross while Blues are 2-0 down against Tottenham

Mateo Kovacic was the subject of criticism from Chelsea fans after the Croatian midfielder attempted a ‘rabona’ cross while his side were 2-0 down against Tottenham.

Kovacic’s audacious ‘rabona’ attempt was easily picked off by the Tottenham defence and Kovacic’s poor decision making led to Tottenham launching a counter-attack, luckily for Chelsea and Kovacic the attack came to nothing.

Chelsea’s midfield have been run rampant by Tottenham and the Blues midfield watched on only 15 minutes earlier as Harry Kane drove forward from midfield and doubled Tottenham’s lead with a strike from 30 yards out. Check out the goal here.

This certainly wasn’t the right decision for Kovacic to make. With Chelsea 2-0 down the smart thing would have been to retain possession of the ball at all costs but by attempting something like a ‘rabona’ just didn’t do anything to show that Kovacic was trying to get a grip back on the game from midfield.

