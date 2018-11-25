Video: Alan Hutton dubbed ‘the Scottish Cafu’ after insane wonder-goal for Aston Villa vs Birmingham

Alan Hutton, yes Alan Hutton, has scored an absolute wonder-goal for Aston Villa in their derby game against Birmingham City this afternoon.

The former Tottenham man has really come to life in the Championship after a quiet few years, and took on almost the entire Birmingham defence today with a mazy run.

Hutton then cut in onto his left foot, finding the far corner with deadly accuracy to stun viewers on social media.

Here’s a clip of the Hutton goal video and some of the reaction going down to one of the solo goals of the season…

The Scottish Cafu Alan Hutton ??? — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) November 25, 2018

Alan Hutton??? — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) November 25, 2018

OH MY WORD GOALLLLL!!!!!!! ALAN HUTTON MAKES IT 4-2 WITH HIS SECOND WONDER GOAL OF THE SEASON #AVFC — AVFCchats ?? (@AVFCchats) November 25, 2018

ALAN HUTTON IS THE WHITE CAFU — Liam R. Angus (@LiamAngus) November 25, 2018

Rumour is that Cafu is nicknamed the Brazilian Hutton #avfc #bcfc #worldie — Brendon Hanrahan (@BHANRAHAN90) November 25, 2018

Pinch me…I thought I was watching Cafu… Take a bow Alan Hutton. Up the Villa @AVFCOfficial — Jav Oomer (@DCScop) November 25, 2018

Alan Hutton goal of the season ?????? well done @AVFCOfficial ???????? — Daniel Stachura (@danielstchr) November 25, 2018