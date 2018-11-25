Menu

Video: Alan Hutton dubbed ‘the Scottish Cafu’ after insane wonder-goal for Aston Villa vs Birmingham

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Alan Hutton, yes Alan Hutton, has scored an absolute wonder-goal for Aston Villa in their derby game against Birmingham City this afternoon.

The former Tottenham man has really come to life in the Championship after a quiet few years, and took on almost the entire Birmingham defence today with a mazy run.

Hutton then cut in onto his left foot, finding the far corner with deadly accuracy to stun viewers on social media.

Here’s a clip of the Hutton goal video and some of the reaction going down to one of the solo goals of the season…

More Stories alan hutton