Bournemouth ace Jefferson Lerma has absolutely rifled the ball past his own goalkeeper to make it 1-0 to Arsenal in today’s Premier League clash.

The Gunners have not been at their best against the Cherries this afternoon, but have gone ahead thanks to a big slice of luck in this bizarre incident.

Arsenal moved forward, though not in a particularly threatening way, with Lerma just lashing at Sead Kolasinac’s attempted cross, giving his own goalkeeper Asmir Begovic no chance.

This really has to be seen to be believed, with Lerma scoring surely the own goal of the season!

Sensational own goal from Jefferson Lerma gives Arsenal the lead at Bournemouth. ? Watch Super Sunday on Sky Sports PL & Main Event or follow here: https://t.co/wzTn9qtqBl pic.twitter.com/8der8dO338 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 25, 2018

Arsenal will need to improve if they are to build on this lead, but maybe this is just the kind of luck teams get when they go on a long unbeaten run like they have.

With Unai Emery seeming to make them more solid at the back, it means they can capitalise on bizarre moments like this to gain a crucial advantage in games.

