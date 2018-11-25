These furious Arsenal fans are not at all happy with Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s performance against Bournemouth today.

The Armenia international hasn’t really made the desired impact since his January switch from Manchester United, looking particularly off the pace under Unai Emery this season.

Mkhitaryan was surprisingly selected in Emery’s line up today, with Mesut Ozil being forced to watch on from the bench so far as the Gunners make a poor start at Bournemouth.

Despite a comical own goal from Jefferson Lerma giving the visitors the lead, the Cherries have since levelled things up, which, in truth, looks a fairer reflection of how the game has gone so far.

Arsenal could really do with more from Mkhitaryan in terms of linking up attacks, and fans have made their feelings clear on Twitter as they slam the 29-year-old and suggest he should be sold.

That might be a bit far, but can Mkhitaryan step things up for the club after also struggling for most of his time at United?

Mkhitaryan has got to go — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) November 25, 2018

Mkhitaryan stinking the place out. He's not fit to play in the PL, physically or mentally. — Arsenal Truth (@TruthArsenal) November 25, 2018

Mkhitaryan is the major problem. https://t.co/xr69iDS1vx — Bobo S (@SayoIroko) November 25, 2018

Can't wait till Nelson comes back so I don't have to watch Mkhitaryan fail to play a simple pass week in and out — N (@__nel1) November 25, 2018

Mkhitaryan so trash. Pleas get him out unai emery — ???q to ???q (@habi_asapix) November 25, 2018

Mkhitaryan is weak AF.. Past his peak tbh. — CROWN. (@Billwizmiz) November 25, 2018

Alexis-Mkhitaryan swap deal has turned out to be poor one for both the clubs. Both clubs will be wondering who got the worst deal — Muzzammil Mymini (@Baaantva) November 25, 2018

We need a massive clear out.

Cech

Kolasinac

Chambers

Jenkinson

Mustafi

Lichsteiner

El nenny

Mkhitaryan All need to be gone this summer — Jimmy AFC (@jimmytozer) November 25, 2018

Hook Mkhitaryan at halftime. Annoying the fuck out of me lately. No wonder United wanted shot if hes this inconistant — Martyn Morgan (@WelshGooner95) November 25, 2018

