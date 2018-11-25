Menu

Furious Arsenal fans name the player who’s “got to go” after dire first half vs Bournemouth

These furious Arsenal fans are not at all happy with Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s performance against Bournemouth today.

The Armenia international hasn’t really made the desired impact since his January switch from Manchester United, looking particularly off the pace under Unai Emery this season.

Mkhitaryan was surprisingly selected in Emery’s line up today, with Mesut Ozil being forced to watch on from the bench so far as the Gunners make a poor start at Bournemouth.

Despite a comical own goal from Jefferson Lerma giving the visitors the lead, the Cherries have since levelled things up, which, in truth, looks a fairer reflection of how the game has gone so far.

Arsenal could really do with more from Mkhitaryan in terms of linking up attacks, and fans have made their feelings clear on Twitter as they slam the 29-year-old and suggest he should be sold.

That might be a bit far, but can Mkhitaryan step things up for the club after also struggling for most of his time at United?

