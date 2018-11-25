Video: Santi Cazorla rolls back the years with two quality assists in the space of two minutes for Villarreal

Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla is in fine form this evening, setting up two goals for Villarreal in the space of just two minutes.

The veteran Spanish playmaker had a nightmare with injuries towards the end of his time at the Emirates Stadium before leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of last season.

Still, it’s good to see Cazorla still has plenty to offer at this level and is enjoying a romantic second spell at Villarreal, the club where he first made his name.

Watch the videos below as Cazorla shows that old magic to provide for his team-mates, including a quality back-heel pass for the second goal by Samuel Chukwueze…