Arsenal readying £15M transfer swoop for talented Championship defender

Arsenal are said to be readying a £15m transfer swoop for Brentford and England Under-21’s defender Ezri Konsa.

The Gunners have been somewhat weak at the back so far this season, conceding 15 goals in their first 12 Premier League outings, the same total as 14th placed Newcastle.

And it looks like Unai Emery is willing to splash the cash in January to solve the problems his side are facing in defence so far this term.

The Sun are noting that the Gunners are prepared to offer £15M for Brentford star Konsa, and that scouts at the club are under the impression that the 21-year-old has it in his locker to make the step up to Premier League football from the Championship.

Konsa is just 21 years old, so if the north London side do manage to bring him to the Emirates in January, we probably won’t see the Englishman claim a starting role for quite a while.

Konsa has been known to be able to play at both centre-back and right-back, however the youngster has also been deployed as a defensive midfielder and a central midfielder during his short career thus far.

Arsenal have been known to be fond of giving younger players a chance in the past, and a move to the Gunners may be just the ticket for Konsa if he wants to make it as a Premier League footballer in the future.

