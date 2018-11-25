Menu

"Didn't expect this at all" – These fans stunned as Arsenal star benched and Unai Emery unleashes new formation vs Bournemouth

Arsenal have named a much-changed line up to take on Bournemouth this afternoon, with Mesut Ozil dropped to the bench and manager Unai Emery switching to three at the back.

Emery has shown his tactical flexibility since replacing Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium, but this particular line up today has been met with plenty of surprise by supporters on Twitter.

Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac should shine in wing-back roles due to their attack-minded nature, with Rob Holding, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi making up the back three.

The rest of the team makes sense, with a strong midfield of in-form pair Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka, though one has to wonder what Henrikh Mkhitaryan has done to keep his place in the team ahead of Ozil.

The Germany international is joined on the bench by other big names like Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey and Matteo Guendouzi as Arsenal look to continue their fine unbeaten run.

