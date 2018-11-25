Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has discussed what was said at half time of the team’s win over Bournemouth today.

As they’ve done so many times under new manager Unai Emery this season, the Gunners started slowly before a big improvement after the break to go on and pick up all three points.

That’s now 17 games unbeaten in all competitions for the north London giants, and Aubameyang popped up again with a crucial winner to help keep that run going.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Arseblog News after the game, the Gabon international gave some insight into what approach the players took into the second half.

‘The goal before half time [for Bournemouth] was bad for us,’ he said.

‘At half time we spoke and knew that in the second half we had to come back with intensity.

‘We knew that we had to be more aggressive and do better than the first half.’

While this is a bit of a vague analysis, perhaps deliberately, fans will be pleased to see this new-found ability from their team to grind out results even when they’re up against the wall.

This is in stark contrast to the latter part of the Arsene Wenger era, with the team often playing well and losing, or simply collapsing after early setbacks.

Even if performances could be better under Emery, the Spanish tactician seems to have restored some winning mentality to this squad after taking over in the summer.

