Arsenal manager Unai Emery has already matched the club’s total of four away wins in the Premier League from their final season under Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners won 2-1 at Bournemouth today, grinding out another result in difficult circumstances, with the team still looking suspect in defence.

? Arsenal have won 4 of their 6 away PL matches under Unai Emery – as many as they won in their 19 away PL games last season pic.twitter.com/3Be5jpSG38 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 25, 2018

Still, it’s results that count and Emery keeps on getting them, with the team particularly improved on the road this term with four wins out of six now.

That’s as many as Arsenal managed in all 19 of their away matches in the league last term as things turned sour under club legend Wenger.

The Frenchman’s final game was a 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town, marking that fourth away win of the campaign.

So while some fans may complain Emery has not made enough progress yet at Arsenal, it’s worth noting they’ve just done something by November that they couldn’t manage until May last year.

Now the new boss just needs to tighten things up at the back and get Arsenal playing the kind of football their fans have become used to, with this run of grinding out hard-fought wins perhaps a bit of a risky strategy to rely on for a whole season.

