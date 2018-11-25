aston villa v birmingham live stream

There’s nothing to separate Aston Villa and Birmingham heading into Sunday’s Second City Derby as both sides sit level on points in mid table and four points adrift of the top six. (KO 12:00)

With bragging rights at stake who will come out on top?

What: Aston Villa v Birmingham

When: Sunday 25th November 2018 KO 12:00

Where: Villa Park Birmingham

Live Streaming Options:

Villa look to be finding their feet under new boss Dean Smith.

They won their last two league games before the international break without conceding a goal and netted five goals in 180 minutes, with five different scorers.

Aston Villa v Birmingham Live Streaming

Meanwhile Birmingham head into the game winless in two league games.

The Blues had previously gone an impressive 11 games without defeat under Gary Monk before losing to Derby at the start of the month.

Goals are usually nailed on in games concerning Birmingham.

Over 2.5 goals has landed in seven of the last nine games Gary Monk’s side have been involved in. Over 2.5 goals on Sunday is priced at evens, while both teams to score is 5/6.

It’s Aston Villa who have the upper hand in recent years winning to nil in the all three Birmingham Derbies player at Villa Park since the 2015/16 campaign.

Aston Villa to win to nil 11/5.

Che Adams bagged a hat-trick for the Blues last time out and he’s 8/1 to silence the Villa faithful by opening the scoring on Sunday.

Tammy Abraham is Villa’s top scorer this season with five goals and he’s 6/4 to score anytime.

Gary Monk has an excellent managerial record against the Villans winning six and drawing two of eight games, but this will be his first as Birmingham manager and there’ll be a lot more riding on it.

With home advantage Villa are 4/5 to bag all three points while Birmingham are 7/2 to win at Villa Park for the first time since 2004.

Evenly matched it would be no surprise to see this end all square, the draw is 13/5.

