Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored the Gunners’ second of the game away to Bournemouth this afternoon to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

It was all square at the break after a strong start by Eddie Howe’s side, but Arsenal have improved after the break, as has been so common under Unai Emery this season.

Watch the video below as Aubameyang finishes off a lovely flowing team move by the north London giants, tapping in from close range to continue his fine scoring record since he joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in January.

GOAL ARSENAL Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang prods Arsenal ahead at Bournemouth. ? Watch Super Sunday on Sky Sports PL & Main Event or follow here: https://t.co/wzTn9qtqBl pic.twitter.com/TJUcAtmCz7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 25, 2018

Arsenal will now hope they can hold on and grab their first win in four matches after a mini-slump recently, though they remain unbeaten since the opening two games of the season.

With today’s main Premier League action drawing to a close switch your sights to Serie A where AC Milan will face off against Lazio, with the action starting at 5pm.

Both sides are competing for the 4th place spot in Serie A this season to ensure Champions League qualification. Given the importance of the tie it will certainly be a heated affair that you won’t want to miss.

Click here to find out how you can watch the action LIVE on your mobile, online or through the comfort of your TV.