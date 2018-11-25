Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has revealed he picked up a minor injury to his ankle in the 3-1 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.

The Belgium international seems to be fairly relaxed about the problem, but fans will be sweating over their star player after his superb form for so much of this season.

Hazard has been instrumental to the strong start made by Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea manager, playing some of his best football earlier on in this campaign.

The Blues were certainly much worse yesterday as the 27-year-old had something of an off-day, so they won’t want too many of those.

It may be that Hazard’s quiet performance was down to this ankle knock, but it’s vital for CFC that he can get back to full sharpness soon.

Chelsea take on Fulham next in the Premier League and it’s not immediately clear for the moment if Hazard will return in time for that game.

‘My injury I think is not something bad,’ Hazard is quoted in the Metro. ‘I think I just twisted my ankle.

‘But it’s like every game, it’s the same. I am used to (it) and I will be back soon.’

With today’s main Premier League action drawing to a close switch your sights to Serie A where AC Milan will face off against Lazio, with the action starting at 5pm.

Both sides are competing for the 4th place spot in Serie A this season to ensure Champions League qualification. Given the importance of the tie it will certainly be a heated affair that you won’t want to miss.

Click here to find out how you can watch the action LIVE on your mobile, online or through the comfort of your TV.