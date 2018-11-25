Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco has reportedly told club captain Sergio Ramos that he’s planning to seal a transfer away from the club.

The Spain international is not having the best of times at the Bernabeu at the moment, with the team struggling this season and with manager Santiago Solari leaving him on the bench for five games in a row.

Don Balon recently linked Isco as a transfer target for Chelsea, and it looks like that speculation could continue to hot up after latest reported developments.

Another Don Balon piece now claims Isco has told Ramos of his plans to leave Madrid, and the report suggests he could be the first of a number of disgruntled stars to walk out on the club.

Chelsea will be pleased with this development as it looks like their target will become available, though of course Real still have to agree to let the 26-year-old go.

Still, if he’s not playing, there seems little reason for them to insist on keeping Isco in the Spanish capital against his will.

Isco seems an ideal player to slot in well in Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea system, and could operate in a variety of roles that would strengthen this Blues side.