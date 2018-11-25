Chelsea ready to accept £160m Eden Hazard transfer bid as rival to Real Madrid emerges

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lining up a huge €180million (£160m) Eden Hazard transfer bid to Chelsea to stun Champions League rivals Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, this would be an offer that CFC are unlikely to reject, which ties in neatly with other reports emerging in the last 24 hours.

OkDiario also claim Chelsea have accepted they’re not going to be able to keep Hazard and are already planning for life without the Belgium international.

Hazard’s contract situation certainly puts the Blues in a worrying position, with the 27-year-old able to leave on a free transfer at the end of next season.

This makes a move all the more likely in the near future as Chelsea will surely want to avoid losing their best player for nothing.

If PSG do, as Don Balon says, come in with a bid of around £160m to rival Real Madrid for his signature, it’s hard to imagine the west London giants would be able to turn that down.

It just remains to be seen if Hazard would prioritise a move to PSG over Madrid, whom he’s talked up as a dream destination in the past.

‘Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and I will turn 28 in January,’ Hazard was quoted in the Guardian earlier this season.

‘That’s why I spoke after the World Cup and I said that I think it is time to change because I played a great World Cup.

‘Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie today. It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don’t want to talk about this every day. I don’t have time but we will talk about my future soon.’