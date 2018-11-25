This Arsenal star was so confused before kick-off against Bournemouth that he had to ask Unai Emery what his tactics were just before the game started.

According to a report by The Sun, Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac ran over to the dugout to ask Unai Emery if the Gunners were playing a back three or four to start the game.

We can only wonder what Kolasinac was up to during the pre-game team talk but when the Bosnian entered the pitch it seems like his mind was miles away.

Emery’s change to a back three allowed Kolasinac more freedom to go forward and support Arsenal in the final third, the 25-year-old repaid his manager’s faith by delivering one of his best performances in an Arsenal shirt.

Kolasinac assisted both of Arsenal’s goals this afternoon:

Unai Emery may have found the key to getting the best out of Kolasinac in his new left wing-back role.

Kolasinac looked very comfortable alongside Alex Iwobi on Arsenal’s left flank and Emery admitted that the combination between the two was very ‘interesting’:

Emery on playing 3 at the back: “We play like that in pre-season and against Qarabag. We are finding our best performance with the system. The partnership with Kolasinac and Iwobi for example was very interesting.” — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) November 25, 2018

Arsenal have improved significantly under Emery this season and the Gunners could make a surprise push towards Champions League qualification this season if they keep this form up.