Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho is reportedly keen for his club to strengthen up front with the transfer of Tottenham star Harry Kane.

According to Don Balon, Barca could have to contend with the departure of Luis Suarez at the end of this season, and will need a world class addition to replace him.

Don Balon claim Coutinho has requested Kane as his first choice for that position, despite another recent Don Balon report claiming the club could offer Suarez a move back to Liverpool in exchange for Mohamed Salah.

Both are certainly world class goal-scorers, though Kane has been firing them in with this level of efficiency for much longer than Salah has.

The Egypt international stunned world football with an incredible 44-goal haul in his first season at Anfield – more than his total from the previous three seasons combined.

It remains to be seen if Salah can truly maintain that level of form, but Kane looks more or less one of the most consistent centre-forwards in the game based on the last few years.

It remains to be seen if the England international has the all-round ability to suit Barcelona’s game, but Coutinho clearly rates him highly from his time playing against him in the Premier League, according to Don Balon.