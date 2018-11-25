Manchester United dealt devastating transfer blow as star player poised to join CL giants as best-paid player in the world in his position

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a devastating blow with the news that David de Gea is poised to complete a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

This stunning revelation from the Daily Mail claims De Gea will accept a big-money contract to join PSG once his Old Trafford deal expires.

The report goes on to say the Spain international should sign a five-year contract worth £15million a year, making him the highest paid goalkeeper on the planet.

On top of that, he can agree his pre-contract deal this January as he heads into the final months of his United contract.

De Gea has been one of United’s most important players for the last few years, becoming regarded as one of the world’s best shot-stoppers with a series of stunning match-winning displays in the Premier League.

However, with the Red Devils not looking in serious contention to win big trophies any time soon, it is perhaps little surprise that the 28-year-old now wants to move on to a growing force in the European game.

PSG have been dominant in Ligue 1 in recent times and have many of the world’s best players on their books, such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

One imagines that they’ll be Champions League contenders before too long, and the signing of a world class ‘keeper like De Gea will do their chances no harm.