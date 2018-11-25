Real Madrid closer to finally clinching Eden Hazard transfer after major development at Chelsea

Real Madrid may now be able to seal the Eden Hazard transfer from Chelsea as early as this January, according to stunning reports from Spain.

After months of speculation involving the Belgium international, it now looks as though he is edging ever closer to a big move to the Bernabeu and could be a Madrid player this season.

OkDiario claim a big development at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea seem to have finally given up on keeping their star forward and will look to cash in on him this winter to avoid losing him on a reduced fee in the near future.

Chelsea’s hands have been tied by the fact that Hazard’s current contract is due to expire at the end of next season, meaning they run the serious risk of losing him on a free.

Thibaut Courtois ran his contract down to its final year before also leaving for Real in the summer, and OkDiario claim Hazard is eager to join his fellow Belgian in the Spanish capital.

This is a huge blow for the Blues, with OkDiario claiming they have already started planning for life without Hazard.

The 27-year-old has been with the west Londoners since 2012 and has regularly been one of their most important players, helping them to two Premier League title wins in that time, as well as winning PFA Player of the Year in 2014/15.