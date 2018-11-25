Chelsea may want to take note of the latest transfer gossip coming out of Italy as it looks like Gonzalo Higuain’s permanent move to AC Milan is in doubt.

The prolific Argentina international was linked with Chelsea in the summer by the Mirror among others, but ended up leaving Juventus for a loan move to their Serie A rivals Milan.

Higuain himself later confirmed he had the option to move to Stamford Bridge as well, but turned it down due to not feeling wanted enough by everyone there.

‘Sarri was the only one to want me at Chelsea,’ Higuain was quoted in the Metro earlier this season. ‘Everybody wanted me at AC Milan, while in London I was only wanted by the manager.’

Still, Corriere dello Sport now claim Milan are struggling to finance the deal to take him from Juventus permanently, meaning he’s looking increasingly unlikely to stay beyond his initial season-long loan.

One imagines the former Napoli and Real Madrid star might struggle to break back into the Juve team following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo up front, so if Chelsea are still interested this could be an opportunity for them.

Besides, the 30-year-old has also been quoted as suggesting there’s some bad blood between himself and his parent club as he accused them of kicking him out following Ronaldo’s arrival.

‘It wasn’t my decision to leave. I gave everything for Juve. I won many trophies then, after Cristiano arrived, the club wanted to make a jump in quality and they told me that I couldn’t stay and they were trying to find a solution,’ he told La Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this season, as translated by ESPN.

‘My feelings are that of affection because they really looked after me. Both teammates and fans gave me so much affection. But I did not ask to leave. Effectively, everyone says it: they kicked me out. At Milan, I immediately received a lot of love and that is how they convinced me [to join].’

The Blues are yet to solve their striker problem, with Maurizio Sarri having to rely on goal-shy duo Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

Higuain would clearly be an upgrade, so if there’s a chance to sign him again it would make sense for CFC to rekindle their interest in his services.