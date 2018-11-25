Jose Mourinho eager for Man United to beat Chelsea and Liverpool to transfer of £89m-rated powerhouse

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eager for his club to seal the transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly in January or next summer.

The Daily Mirror report that the £89million-rated Senegal international has become a priority target to fix United’s dodgy defence, though Chelsea and Liverpool may also be in contention for his signature.

Koulibaly undoubtedly looks one of the finest defenders in world football at the moment and would be a great addition to any top Premier League club.

United arguably need him most, however, with the likes of Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly looking far from good enough for some time now.

Liverpool have the excellent Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez as first choice in defence, while Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip are decent backups.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have a decent pairing in Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz, though the latter is ageing and not always the most reliable player in the world, as shown in yesterday’s 3-1 defeat to Tottenham.

It remains to be seen how this transfer saga will pan out, but the Mirror suggest it will cost any of these clubs big to raid Napoli for one of their most important players.