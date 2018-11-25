Lazio vs AC Milan live stream: Watch Gennaro Gattuso’s side take on Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico

With Serie A soon to be coming to a close for this weekend, fans will be itching to get a hold of a live stream for Lazio vs AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico this evening.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men will be back in action against Lazio this evening, as they take on Simone Inzaghi’s side in the Italian capital, as they look to leapfrog their opponents in Serie A with a win.

Milan will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday evening following their recent league defeat at home to Juventus before the international break, however they’re going to have to overcome a tricky side in Lazio if they are to do so.

Lazio currently sit 1 place above Milan in Serie A, with themselves looking to take all three points from the match in order to close the gap on Inter Milan, who currently occupy third place.

Milan haven’t had it all their own way on their travels so far this season, with the Rossoneri only winning two of their opening six fixtures away from home thus far.

Lazio themselves have won four of their six home games so far this term, so it looks as if Milan are up against it if they are to come away from the Italian capital with all three points this evening.

