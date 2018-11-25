Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has more or less confirmed Joe Gomez will be fit to play against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Reds travel to the French capital on Wednesday night for a hugely important European match, and will obviously want their best players available.

Gomez was a late absentee from the win over Watford this weekend, but Klopp has now been quoted by the Metro as saying it was largely a precaution and he expects the youngster to make it back for the PSG game.

‘In the last second of yesterday’s session, he got a little knock. ‘We thought: “Come on, let’s bring him and have a look in the morning.” He said it was 80 per cent better, that’s good. So he’s no doubt for Wednesday,’ Klopp said.

‘But we had Trent and Dejan at 100 per cent, so we didn’t have to make a decision. It was clear he could be rested and can recover more, and then he is ready for Wednesday again.’

Gomez has been a revelation for Liverpool this season, stepping up his performances to make himself the established first choice alongside Virgil van Dijk in central defence.

This has also seen the 21-year-old become more of a fixture for the England national team, and he’ll now hope to continue his fine form against the big names of PSG on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, it is not yet entirely clear how PSG will line up against LFC, with Goal reporting Neymar and Kylian Mbappe should train on Monday despite picking up injuries during the international break.