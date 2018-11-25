Manchester United transfer blow as promising youngster pessimistic about chances under Jose Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is being linked with a transfer away from the club, with reports suggesting he could stay in the Premier League.

The Daily Mirror link the 22-year-old with Arsenal and Chelsea, and additional information from Stretty News suggests the club should have reason to worry about keeping hold of the promising youngster.

Their report quotes a club source as stating Pereira will not get playing time as long as Jose Mourinho remains in charge of the team.

It’s fair to say the Red Devils boss has a bit of a reputation for overlooking elite young talent, having failed to notice the potential of players like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah during his time at Chelsea.

On top of that, it’s hard to see why Pereira can’t get a look-in this season when so many of United’s other midfielders have under-performed.

The Belgian-born Brazil international looked promising in pre-season, but surprisingly remains behind the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in the pecking order despite their relative lack of impact.