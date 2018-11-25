Manchester United have reportedly already started looking for replacements for David de Gea as he looks set for a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils will no doubt be rocked by updates emerging today, but it seems the club have begun the process of signing a new top class goalkeeper.

According to the Mail, United have a number of targets in mind, with the top one among those seemingly Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford, with no other names revealed in the piece.

Given Pickford’s superb form in his time in the Premier League and with the England national team, it makes sense that Jose Mourinho might look to him as a good ready-made replacement for De Gea.

Although it will be hard to find anyone close to the level of the Spain international, Pickford has his best years ahead of him and would not need too much time to settle due to knowing the league.

De Gea may be one of the finest in the world in his position now, but was initially slow to get going at Old Trafford when he joined as a youngster from Atletico Madrid.

United would hope someone like Pickford would not need that same settling in period, though one imagines they will consider other names as well.

The Mail claim De Gea is poised to agree a big-money deal to move to PSG when his United contract expires.