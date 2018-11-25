Jose Mourinho offered huge triple transfer boost with potential £200m Manchester United mega deal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho won’t be a happy man after his side’s draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday, but he’s received some good transfer news this morning.

According to a stunning report from the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils could be offered the chance to solve three big problems in one mega deal worth roughly £200million in total.

MORE: Richest footballers in the world – Pogba in top five!

The Mirror claim Inter Milan want to take under-performing United midfielder Paul Pogba off the club’s hands, and could offer two top Mourinho targets in Ivan Perisic and Milan Skriniar in exchange.

One imagines Mourinho would bite his old club’s hand off for that, with Pogba proving a problematic player for the Portuguese since they both moved to Old Trafford in 2016.

The France international has simply not lived up to expectations at MUFC and an exit may now be the best thing for all involved.

Pogba, 25, was subbed off in United’s draw with Palace yesterday, and may well have to accept now that he’s not going to take the Premier League by storm as had been expected.

The former Juventus man showed the best form of his career in Serie A, so could do well to return to Italy with Inter.

Meanwhile, United urgently need to strengthen both in defence and attack, so would surely see themselves as big winners if they could clinch deals for both Skriniar and Perisic in one go.