Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah sent Liverpool and Real Madrid fans into a frenzy with his goal celebration after opening the scoring against Watford yesterday afternoon.

Salah opened the scoring at Vicarage Road in the 67th minute of the tie and his strike sent Liverpool on their way to a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Hornets.

Salah celebrated with a butterfly celebration – a celebration that Ramos often performs and some fans thought that Salah was using this opportunity to make a dig towards Ramos and Madrid following their 3-0 defeat to Eibar yesterday.

Check out Salah’s celebration below:

Mo Salah mocking Sergio Ramos during his celebration today. This Liverpool vs. Ramos feud will never end. ?? pic.twitter.com/g8MPbjsgAe — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 24, 2018

The ongoing feud between Liverpool and Real Madrid stems from last season’s Champions League Final where Ramos injured Salah before Madrid took control of the game and lifted the trophy.

Salah and his Liverpool teammates Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren have not let go of their hatred for Ramos by directing jibes towards the Spaniard over recent months.

Check out some fan reaction to Salah’s celebration:

Didn’t realise Salah was mimicking Ramos with his celebration. ? — Tim Bolton (@timbolton1) November 24, 2018

Salah doing the Ramos celebration after Madrid got battered today ?? pic.twitter.com/u1osjnZFjx — Keita Better Than Your Midfielder (@Naby_Keita_GOAT) November 24, 2018

Wait wait was Salah’s celebration for the goal Ramos’ one, only with three fingers because Real lost 3-0 today? — ?? (@AIiSiv) November 24, 2018

Despite all of the rumours it appears that fans may have got carried away with themselves following Salah’s celebration:

6 fingers = 6 goals scored against Watford. Hope that helps. — Only LFC (@Only__LFC) November 24, 2018

Salah continued his tremendous scoring record against Watford yesterday afternoon with a tidy finish. Troy Deeney and the rest of the Watford squad will be sick of the sight of the Egyptian by now.