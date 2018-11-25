Menu

Mohamed Salah pictured mocking Sergio Ramos with goal celebration against Watford

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah sent Liverpool and Real Madrid fans into a frenzy with his goal celebration after opening the scoring against Watford yesterday afternoon.

Salah opened the scoring at Vicarage Road in the 67th minute of the tie and his strike sent Liverpool on their way to a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Hornets.

Salah celebrated with a butterfly celebration – a celebration that Ramos often performs and some fans thought that Salah was using this opportunity to make a dig towards Ramos and Madrid following their 3-0 defeat to Eibar yesterday.

Check out Salah’s celebration below:

The ongoing feud between Liverpool and Real Madrid stems from last season’s Champions League Final where Ramos injured Salah before Madrid took control of the game and lifted the trophy.

Salah and his Liverpool teammates Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren have not let go of their hatred for Ramos by directing jibes towards the Spaniard over recent months.

Check out some fan reaction to Salah’s celebration:

Despite all of the rumours it appears that fans may have got carried away with themselves following Salah’s celebration:

Salah continued his tremendous scoring record against Watford yesterday afternoon with a tidy finish. Troy Deeney and the rest of the Watford squad will be sick of the sight of the Egyptian by now.

