Photos – Liverpool fans will love Alisson’s Christmas tree

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has found a way to make himself even more loved by Reds fans, if his Christmas tree decorations are anything to go by.

Alisson has become a revelation since joining Liverpool for a fee reported to be £67m according to The Telegraph, the Brazilian has provided the team with a much-needed stability.

Reds fans will love to see that Alisson has completely bought into life with Liverpool, the stopper has went as far as using a strong red-theme to decorate his Christmas tree.

Liverpool’s goalkeeping crisis reached boiling point last season when Loris Karius made costly mistakes in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Karius was consequently sent to Besiktas on loan and his fortunes haven’t improved since moving to Turkey.

Alisson already has Premier League clean sheets for Jurgen Klopp’s men and the Brazilian’s signing has certainly lifted the Liverpool defence – the Reds back line hasn’t looked this good in years.

Alisson in the Premier League 2018/19: -8 Clean Sheets (1st)

-84% Save Rate (1st)

-49% Long Ball Accuracy (2nd)

-Outperforming xGA by 5.39 (1st)

-Outperforming xGA by 107% (1st) Monster *Rankings based on all keepers to make 5+ Appearances* pic.twitter.com/2r1rghFklr — LFC Torres (@WC_LFC_Torres) November 24, 2018