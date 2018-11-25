Bernd Leno made a match-winning save for Arsenal this afternoon to prevent Bournemouth from rescuing a late equaliser against the Gunners.

Arsenal called on Leno’s heroics in the 88th minute of the match, Arsenal couldn’t deal with Charlie Daniels’ near post flick on from a Bournemouth corner and the ball nearly ended up in the net after a wayward clearance from Gunners defender Sokratis.

Leno had to push the ball away from goal before it crossed the line, the Germany international managed to push the ball away despite being under pressure from Callum Wilson.

Check out Leno’s match-winning save below:

This angle shows just how close the ball was to crossing the line:

This save is as good as scoring a goal. Leno ??? pic.twitter.com/ldFmteKRlW — IslingtonGoonerAFC (@Born_a_gooner) November 25, 2018

Leno is starting to become a revelation for Arsenal fans and the £22m that the Gunners paid for the Germany international’s services is starting to look like a bargain.

With today’s main Premier League action drawing to a close switch your sights to Serie A where AC Milan will face off against Lazio, with the action starting at 5pm.

Both sides are competing for the 4th place spot in Serie A this season to ensure Champions League qualification. Given the importance of the tie it will certainly be a heated affair that you won’t want to miss.

Click here to find out how you can watch the action LIVE on your mobile, online or through the comfort of your TV.