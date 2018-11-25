Lionel Messi was masterful with the ball at his feet for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid last night, Diego Simeone’s men surrounded the Argentinian for the entire match but could do little to stop him evading their challenges.

At one point during the game Messi seemingly ended Filipe Luis’ career with a fantastic piece of skill, after heading the ball into the air Messi pulled off a spectacular reverse nutmeg to get past the full-back.

The fact that Messi managed to pull of the skill as soon as the ball came back to the ground says it all about the superstar’s magnificent first-touch and ball control.

Check out a video of the nutmeg on Filipe Luis below:

Messi’s dribble on Filipe Luis was UNREAL.pic.twitter.com/Omo9DC45nF — J. (@Messilizer) November 24, 2018

The match ended as a 1-1 draw, Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele scored a dramatic late equaliser to rescue the Blaugrana.