Video: Kylian Mbappe’s hilarious reaction to PSG star’s heroic last-ditch defending vs Toulouse

Kylian Mbappe is sure to go down as an internet sensation with this quality reaction to Thiago Silva’s heroic defending late on in Paris Saint-Germain’s win over Toulouse.

Silva put his head in where few others would dare, clearing away the danger as Toulouse threatened to snatch a stoppage time equaliser.

Mbappe, injured for this clash, watched on from the stands and looked suitably impressed by Silva’s brave behaviour.

Watch the video clip below, which shows Mbappe is a lovable character as well as a quality footballer!