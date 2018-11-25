Video: Kylian Mbappe’s hilarious reaction to PSG star’s heroic last-ditch defending vs Toulouse

Kylian Mbappe is sure to go down as an internet sensation with this quality reaction to Thiago Silva’s heroic defending late on in Paris Saint-Germain’s win over Toulouse.
Silva put his head in where few others would dare, clearing away the danger as Toulouse threatened to snatch a stoppage time equaliser.
Mbappe, injured for this clash, watched on from the stands and looked suitably impressed by Silva’s brave behaviour.
Watch the video clip below, which shows Mbappe is a lovable character as well as a quality footballer!
Thiago Silva puts his head in where the boots fly to protect PSG's 1-0 lead in the 94th minute ?
Top defending.
…Wait for Kylian Mbappe's reaction from the stands ? pic.twitter.com/ZY3X6dNDQZ
